Sun Lakes Country Club

Summer is nearly here with its rising temperatures. The importance of staying hydrated cannot be emphasized too often or too strongly. This is a particularly important warning to those of you who will be experiencing summer in the low desert for the first time. Dehydration can be a serious health hazard and, at worst, one that can kill you. You can become dehydrated without realizing it is happening until you experience symptoms such as fatigue, lightheadedness, headache, shortness of breath or fever and chills. While this is seemingly an event most likely to happen when the heat is extreme, it can occur year-round in our dry climate. The advice most often given to avoid heat-related illnesses when you are out and about in the sun is to wear a hat and light-colored clothing, use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a high SPF and, above all, drink a lot of water, even when you think you aren’t thirsty. It is a healthy habit to develop in any event. Please don’t learn the hard way how serious dehydration can be. I speak from experience.

Fitness Activity Center (FAC) Update: This month, we expect to see the roof completed, along with the installation of exterior doors and windows and exterior painting and stone veneer. The interior work continues, and various site finishing work is expected to take place. All schedules are subject to change as events take place. The site remains a hard-hat area and may be entered only by authorized personnel. Keep up with the progress by checking out our website or visiting Homeowner Services.

I would like to introduce Steve Wilson, our May Employee of the Month. Steve was originally hired nine months ago to be the HOA’s painter. With his wealth of knowledge of painting and maintenance, he was transferred to be one of our head maintenance techs. Recently, with the changes in our pool staff, Steve volunteered to come in and lend a hand with pool maintenance. He is always the first crew member to volunteer when help is needed. Steve’s positive attitude and initiative are a real asset to our HOA. Congratulations, Steve, and thank you for your outstanding work ethic.

Upcoming “TAD” Concert Tickets on Sale Now:

Tuesday, June 11 – “Beach Boys Tribute”

Tuesday, July 23 – “Rock Me Gently – ‘70s Tribute”

Tuesday, August 20 – “Roy Orbison Years”

Tuesday, September 24 – “Not Fade Away” (Buddy Holly, Big Bopper, Ritchie Valens)

2019 TAD Concert Shows and Ticket Sale Dates:

Tuesday, October 15 – “Creedence Clearwater Revival” – Tickets on sale Wednesday, June 12

Tuesday, November 12 – “Voyager (Journey Band Tribute) – Tickets on sale Tuesday, July 9

Tuesday, December 10 – “So This Is Christmas” – Tickets on sale Tuesday, August 13

Drag Show

For those of you looking for something different to do, why not see a Drag Queen show? We’ll be hosting a professional company on July 13, 2019, in the San Tan Ballroom. Showtime is set for 7:00 p.m., but the doors will open at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 and on sale now at CWPV Homeowner Services.

Shears to You (Great News!)

Step in and see how beautiful you can be. Shears to You mobile salon will be parked on Thursdays at Cottonwood in the east parking lot at the corner of EJ Robson and Brentwood from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This is a complete mobile hair salon and style lounge, offering a full menu of hair and nail services for men and women. To schedule your appointment, call 480-983-5378. Note: Shears to You will be here every Thursday.

FREE Exercise Equipment Classes

Personal Trainer Deryk Garman will be instructing, at no cost, a Weight Room & Equipment Orientation Class for Cottonwood and Palo Verde homeowners in the Ladies Fitness Center from noon to 1:00 p.m., for both men and women, on the third Wednesday of the month. Here are the scheduled dates: June 19, July 17, August 21, September 18, October 16, November 20 and December 18.

Healthwaves Lab Screenings and Testing

Healthwaves will be available for testing in Cottonwood’s Paint Room (A-7) from 8:00 a.m. to noon on the second Monday of the month. They also handle flu shots and pneumonia shots. Dates: June 10, July 8, August 12, September 9, October 14, November 11 and December 9

Rover’s Rest Stop

Mark your calendars and tell all your friends that Rover’s Rest Stop’s Meet & Greet Adoptions will be held on the second Saturday of each month. In the summer months, they will be in Cottonwood’s A-6 (Dance Room) per weather conditions, from 9:00 a.m. to noon. Here’s a great chance for you to bring home an adorable new family member. For more information, call 480-600-2828 and remember, a little dog will be there waiting desperately for a place to call home. Dates: June 8, July 13, August 10, September 14, October 12, November 9 and December 14, 2019

Upcoming Food & Beverage Events

Saturday, June 8 – Martini Night, $30 San Tan Ballroom

Sunday, June 16 – Father’s Day Breakfast Buffet at Cottonwood $12.95

Sunday, June 16 – Father’s Day BBQ Brunch at Palo Verde – Reservations Required $20

Sunday, June 29 – Palo Verde Blind Wine & Food Pairing – Reservations Required, $33 plus tax and gratuity

Upcoming Traveling Tours through “Free Spirit Vacations & Events”

To book any of these trips, call Free Spirit Vacation at 480-926-5547 or email sue@freespiritvacations.com. Please remind them that you are a Cottonwood Palo Verde homeowner. Event information flyers can be found at Cottonwood’s Homeowner Services or CW Library.

6/02-6/12 – Majestic Canadian Rockies

6/03-6/9 – Bryce, Zion, Capital Reef, Arches, Canyonlands

6/09 – Rockin’ 9 Mystery Tour

6/09-6/13 – Sierra Nevada Journey

6/20-6/30 – Switzerland by Rail

6/20-6/23 – Huntsville Space Camp