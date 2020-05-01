A Moment to Reflect

The most important thing for you to know is that Neighbors Who Care is still here and still doing all we can to support the seniors of South Chandler and Sun Lakes. We are the very definition of an “essential service.” During this crisis, our selfless volunteers are providing transportation to essential medical appointments like dialysis treatment. We’re delivering groceries and prescriptions to those who cannot get out to shop and have even taken on some new temporary clients who cannot get food right now. We’re still delivering meals (a record number). Because certain household and personal items (think toilet paper and sanitizer) have been in short supply, we are accepting donations of these and other items and distributing them to those in need. Just as important, we are providing phone contact and reassurance to homebound and isolated community members.

Perhaps by the time you read this, life will be starting to return to normal. Gradually, the restrictions will be lifted, shortages will disappear, restaurants and museums will reopen, and people will forget what just happened.

We at Neighbors Who Care will not forget. After 25 years of serving the frail, homebound, and disabled seniors of our community, we faced this crisis together. Our volunteers and staff have worked tirelessly, showing tremendous flexibility as we were forced to adapt to rapidly-changing needs and conditions. We’ve received an outpouring of community support with new volunteers signing up, people dropping off donated supplies and emergency cash donations, churches and community groups calling to see how they can help, and just a tremendous feeling of “we’re all in this together.” We’ve even received calls from people all over the Valley who want to help because they’ve heard about the tremendous work we do.

When this emergency is past, we will return to our normal operations, but it will not be “business as usual.” We expect that this crisis will leave us with an expanded client base needing an increased number of services. It’s projected that charitable donations will go down due to the economic effects of the crisis and the depletion of emergency funds. With your help, we were here when we were most desperately needed, and we will need your help to continue meeting the needs of our community in the future.

Neighbors Who Care continually needs new volunteers, both to replace those who move away or who age to where they need help themselves, and to meet ever-increasing demand. We also need money to provide the administrative and professional support necessary to keep operating. In addition to cash donations, you can also remember us in your estate plan or make a tax-free donation of your annual IRA distribution.

We’re counting on you to keep alive the spirit that brought us together during these trying times. Please stay with us. Please stay safe.

If you would like to volunteer or to donate, please visit our website at www.neighborswhocare.com or call us at 480-895-7133.