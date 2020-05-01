AFMA/Sun Lakes Fire Corps Hold Annual Get-Together

Brian Curry

The Arizona Fire & Medical Authority/Sun Lakes Fire Corps volunteers, along with their families, held their annual bar-b-que at Sisk Park on Feb. 8 in the Palo Verde section of Sun Lakes.

Burgers, brats, dogs, and all the fixings made for a fun get-together for the volunteers who make up the Community Assistance Program as well as do home safety assessments, fire safety instruction, commercial fire inspection, and public information programs. Guest chefs for the day were AFMA Deputy Chief Eric Kriwer and Emergency Manager Kim Campbell.