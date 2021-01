Brian Curry

Arizona Fire & Medical Authority (AFMA) Assistant Fire Marshal John Teixeira, and Deputy Chief Eric Kriwer, representing AFMA’s Community Risk Management Division, conducted their annual training on the proper use of fire extinguishers with the staff at the Renaissance on Riggs Road. Among other things taught to Renaissance employees were how to pick the right extinguisher for the fire you wish to combat, and how to use the “PASS” method (Pull the pin, Aim, Squeeze, and Sweep.)