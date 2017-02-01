Annual Fellowship Dinner’s theme is Sweet Memories

Doug Ross

Sun Lakes Community Church has announced its annual February Fellowship Dinner. The theme – Sweet Memories – will influence the decorations, the menu and, of course, the special dessert!

The ever-popular instrumental group, The Swing Generation, will entertain with golden oldie songs, such as “Tijuana Taxi,” “What a Wonderful World,” “Just a Closer Walk With Thee,” “It’s A Sin To Tell A Lie” and “Georgia On My Mind.”

This five-piece group will prove to be engaging and will get everyone singing and celebrating sweet memories of a life, of romance and love. The average age of the group is 72 and, together, the years they have entertained add up to more than 200 years’ of musical experience. They provide Swing, Dixieland, ballads, polkas, Latin Music and Gospel. You are guaranteed to be tapping your toes!

This special dinner is open to the public, and the cost is only $10.00 for the always-delicious buffet dinner served by the staff of the Sunset Grill. The dinner will take place in the Arizona Room at the Sun Lakes Country Club on February 12, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased by calling the Church office at 480-895-9147.