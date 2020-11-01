Ginger Dolberg

Many is the time we’ve heard people say

I would rather give a “dollar” than bake today.

And so we are asking you to help more or less

To make our Bakeless Cookie Walk a big success.

We’ve thought of a plan that’s really grand,

And feel quite sure you’ll understand.

In an envelope, if you like, please include the price

Of cookies or candy or anything nice.

Unfortunately, we are unable to hold our annual United Methodist Women of Sun Lakes Christmas Cookie Walk due to the COVID-19 virus. As this is our main fundraiser for the mission work done throughout the year, we would be honored if you would help support this worthy cause. The mission projects are based locally, nationally, and internationally, with help given to Hope Center for Women and Children, Justa Center, United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR), United Methodist Outreach Ministries (UMOM), and Wesley Center. You may drop off a donation or send it via U.S. mail to Sun Lakes UMW, c/o Sun Lakes United Methodist Church, 9248 E. Riggs Road, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248.

Thank you and may God bless you!