Big Events Coming To Community Church

Doug Ross, Director of Promotion

Sun Lakes Community Church is launching a series of big events with a special quartet concert with New Legacy Project Quartet. Formerly known as The Blackwood Brothers Legacy, this promises to be a foot-stomping evening including country gospel, traditional and edgy newer southern gospel music – all staying true to the Gospel message!

This first Big Event will take place Friday, December 7, 2018, at 6:00 p.m., at the Sun Lakes Chapel, across from the Sun Lakes Country Club.

Pastor Jerry McGhee – a devoted fan of all kinds of music – said, “I can’t think of a better way to launch a series of BIG events than with this outstanding quartet!”

We are also pleased to announce a special seminar on January 26, 2018, that will provide important information you will need when your spouse dies or another loved one passes away.”

The New Legacy Project is led by Rick Price, owner and founder of New Legacy Project, who began his 40-year career in Southern Gospel music with the legendary Blackwood Brothers Quartet. Originally a protégée of the late Cecil Blackwood, Rick was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame with the Grammy and Dove-award winning group in the 1990s.

In 2017, Rick made the decision to rename Blackwood Legacy to New Legacy Project, believing that God is speaking into the ministry in a new way. The vision put on his heart is to let go of the old name, Blackwood. While honored to have carried it forward these many years, it is time to take up the new mantle God has for them. It can no longer be just about the music or the name of one family, as wonderful as they were in the history of Southern Gospel music. You can visit their website at www.newlegacyproject.com.

The group consists of Spokane native Luke Yates, Hunter Sparkman and Paul Secord of Nashville and our newest addition, John Hilton, who was born and raised in Ozark, Missouri. All of these men are experienced and gifted beyond belief.

New Legacy Project will carry on with the same anointed music, the same phenomenal sound, the same great men of God and the same amazing ministry. Known for their flawless harmonies, homespun humor and impeccable delivery, the group will continue to tour the U.S., ministering wherever God opens the door.

Tickets – Really Big Tickets – are available now at the church office, located at 28511 S. Country Club Drive, Sun Lakes – by calling 480-895-4197 – or at the worship services of Sun Lakes Community every Sunday at the Sun Lakes Chapel, 9240 E. Sun Lakes Blvd. N. – same location as the concert on Friday, December 7, 2018, at 6:00 p.m. More information is also available on the church website, www.sunlakescommunitychurch.org.