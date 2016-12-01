Chordaires invite you to ‘Ring in the season, Sing in the season’

Jana Greene

The Chordaires Show Chorus of Sun Lakes is ready to get you in the holiday spirt with a one-hour performance of holiday favorite music. “Ring in the Season, Sing in the Season” will hit the stage Sunday, December 11 at Sun Lakes Country Club.

This will be the Chordaires’ first completely public holiday show in 35 years, and we are so excited to share our songs with our neighbors, friends and family in Sun Lakes. The Chordaires have a long history of holiday performances for care homes, community organizations, Sun Lakes groups and private parties.

We have some fun new songs in our repertoire, plus some old favorites. Our favorite new song is I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas! And who doesn’t love Feliz Navidad?

Of course your old favorites like Little Saint Nick, Winter Wonderland, It’s Beginning to Look A Lot like Christmas, Silent Night, Jingle Bells, and many more will be performed to get you in a festive, holiday mood. There just may be a sing-along too!

The Chordaires, the Ambassadors, and the Sun Catchers Quartet can’t wait to sing for you! We hope you’ll join us for Ring in the Season, Sing in the Season on Sunday, December 11. The no-host bar opens at 5:00 p.m. and singing will be from 6:00-7:00 p.m. This event is free to the public, courtesy of Sun Lakes Country Club; look for us in the Arizona Grill within the Country Club complex. Please mark your calendars and bring a friend!