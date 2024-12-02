Christmas All Year

F. David Rolf
Have you noticed that wonderful feeling
floating all around the air?
The people seem so friendly
and you see smiles everywhere
Your neighbor seems so cordial
All your friends now stay in touch
There must be a simple reason
everything has changed so much
The checkers at the grocery
even smile and want to chat
An older fellow on the street
just paused and tipped his hat
Then suddenly you realize
what time of year it is
This change of heart in everyone
You know—is simply this
It’s once again that Special Time
when Love and Joy abound
Of course, you know—it’s “Christmas Time”
Good feelings all around
But if we all could keep that love,
the Joy and Peace we feel
And share it day by day all year
our world would be ideal
The Christmas Spirit, if kept alive
throughout the whole long year
Would bring about a wondrous change
spreading love just everywhere
So why not try to keep on sharing
the special Christmas Season
And just perhaps we all might find
that our wonderful lives have reason