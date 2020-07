Arthur Fink

The Sun Lakes Chess Club invites you to join us, whether you are a beginner or a grand master chess player.

We meet every Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Ceramics Room (A-8) in Cottonwood. Come early or come late; you are always welcome. There are no dues or membership fees.

For more information, call Arthur Fink at 480-883-9402.