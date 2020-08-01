Helen Seaton, PR Director

The Computer Booters Club is holding virtual meetings this summer since we are unable to meet in person at this time. For our August meeting, Bruce Vantine will present a program on “The Internet, Behind the Scenes.” How does a simple mouse click get me where I want to go on the Internet? In this presentation, he will provide a very brief history of how the Internet was “born” and some of the critical changes which had to be made in its infancy to increase its scale, efficiency, and usability.

We will then review some of the methods and systems used to provide us with almost instantaneous access to information, communication, entertainment, and virtually the entire knowledgebase of the human race—and we can do this anytime and from anywhere!

Considering its vast size and complexity, the worldwide computer systems, networks, and software that actually comprise, support, and make this technological behemoth functional have been implemented very elegantly.

At our July 21 meeting, Judy Taylour presented a program entitled “The Cloud Is Here—Don’t Get Left Behind.” Many people are surprised when they find out how much we are all using the Cloud and the number of services available. We can keep our data files in sync on all of our devices, such as a computer, smart phone, or tablet, and probably a second computer with a Cloud service. We can share files with family, friends, and associates, and the Cloud is an efficient way to do that. Cloud storage services such as Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, and others can make our lives easier.

Judy is a 28-year member of the Santa Clarita Valley Computer Club where she serves as president, editor, and webmaster. She is also co-facilitator for the Southern California Regional User Group Summit (SCRUGS), a group of technology clubs in Southern California that have gotten together quarterly for almost 20 years to share ideas, present information, and solve problems. Judy is a proponent of lifelong learning. She has taught adult education computer classes for 21 years through her local high school district, and she has given numerous presentations at APCUG's annual conferences, the Southwest Technology & Computer Conference.