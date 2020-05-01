Cottonwood Lady Niners Forge on!

Lorri Morgan, Publicity

Darn the luck! First, our highly-anticipated member/guest tournament was rained out. Then, COVID-19 virus concerns put an end to Thursday shotgun starts. Our year-end luncheon and awards banquet was postponed (not canceled) until the fall; patio meetings with chip ins and 50/50 wagering became a memory. But we will survive! Sing along, “We Will Survive!” The Niners are continuing weekly games with tee time starts. One lady per cart, or push cart, no closer than six feet, no touching the flag pin or anyone else’s ball. But we are still out in the sunshine playing the game we love! Hopefully, this will continue until the end of May, which is our normal end of season. We start up again Nov. 5. Hope to see you all back again, healthy and happy!

“If you drink, don’t drive. Don’t even putt.” Dean Martin