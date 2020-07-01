Desert Threads Have Been Busy

Diana Jones

Desert Threads quilters may be quarantined, but their sewing machines are stitching faster than ever. A recent survey conducted by Arizona Quilters Guild asking how many and where personal protective equipment (PPE) equipment was made is proof that Desert Threads quilters are busy sewing. In early April, U.S. Vets requested at least 150 face masks for their residents and staff. Within a week, our community service coordinator, Wanda Dix, delivered 100 face masks. The next week, she delivered 94. Over 1,400 face masks have been made and delivered by Desert Threads members all across the United States to family, friends, and essential workers.

The Quilters were not allowed to meet in April or host their end-of-the-year picnic in May. Being resourceful members, they scheduled Zoom meetings. While “Show N Tell” isn’t nearly as hands-on as they would like, it keeps them in touch with each other, sharing the love of sewing and quilting.

In early spring, Desert Threads leadership made the decision not to meet during the summer. However, staying in touch with each other is more important than ever, so they are scheduling Zoom meetings. The beauty of Zoom is that we can be anywhere we call home and still see faces we enjoy. We hope our communities stay healthy and peaceful, living through these strange times.

Because Desert Threads members live all over the Southeast Valley from Laveen to San Tan, even Casa Grande, if you or anyone in your neighborhood needs a face mask, contact info.desertthreads@gmail.com. We will see that you get a plain or colorful face mask—your choice. We might even have your favorite team’s fabric.

As a chapter of Arizona Quilters Guild, Desert Threads has nonprofit 501(c)(3) status. Any donations of sewing or quilting items to the Chapter can be considered a charitable donation for tax deductions. We would love to have you visit any meeting and hopefully join us as a member, regardless of age, residency, or quilting experience. We look forward to growing in order to better serve our community through the shared love of quilting and fellowship.