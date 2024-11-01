Sandy Ketterer

Oakwood Unit 36C invites all Sun Lakes residents and their guests to join us for the 20th Annual Diamond Lake Luminaria and Food Donation Walk on Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. Bundle up and bring a flashlight. Enjoy a beautiful stroll around Diamond Lake as you view over 1,000 glowing luminarias on the lake’s edge. Also enjoy the twinkling holiday lights and decorations in the backyards that surround the lake, as well as holiday entertainment.

We ask that you bring non-perishable food items to fill the shelves of AZCEND, our local food bank. Monetary donations will also be accepted at both entrances. The cash donations help AZCEND make complete and healthy meals. So, mark your calendars!