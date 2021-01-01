Extra Weeks Added to CTC Monday League’s Spring Session

Penny Petersen

The Cottonwood Tennis Club’s Monday Ladies League starts its spring session on Jan. 4. The session will last 17 weeks, through April 26. That is five weeks longer than in past years.

A new individual format just tried in the 2020 Fall League, allows players to play when they’re available, and not committed to play every Monday. “The Team format that we’ve used for many years didn’t allow the flexibility we needed to deal with the impact of COVID,” said Kathy Sundsrud, league director. “The feedback has been positive about the scheduling based on win percentages and the three sets of no-ad games. It has really mixed up play among the Red and Green level players,” she continued.

Information about the Spring Monday Ladies League can be found on the Cottonwood Tennis Club’s website, www.cottonwoodtennisclub.org.

For information about joining CTC, contact Barb Jorgensen at beejorgy@gmail.com.