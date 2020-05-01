Golden Goalies Reach Out

Jan Bobbett

We’re all in this together, in so many ways. We’re mindful of the virus as we spend our days thinking about the rest of our community. That’s my working assumption, and I believe, for the most part, it’s true.

To keep our Goalies in mind, we have the Internet to touch base as often as we want. We all need to feel cared for. Some of our members, including Sharon and Dimple, are contacting by phone those who have no access to texting or email.

To remember the pre-COVID-19 days, note our two top losers for the last six months: Zen Winters who lost more pounds than anyone else, so she’s the big winner, and runner-up was Carol White. Congratulations! Organizers of our spring luncheon were Jennifer Carminidi, Jeanne Becker, and Carol White.

A bye-bye wave to those who are leaving for their summer home—as well as Canadians and others who have already left.

Everyone, blessings to you and a wish for good health. Let’s be kind and do what it takes for ourselves and others to stay safe.