Golf Fore Life Annual Tournament

Liz DeMichael, Publicity

Many members of the Palo Verde Ladies’ and Men’s Golf Associations (PVLGA and PVMGA) are survivors of cancer. Fortunately, they can still play golf. The PVLGA, together with the PVMGA, asks for your help in raising funds to end cancer by signing up to play in the November 14, 2017, Golf Fore Life Tournament. Held at the Palo Verde Golf Course, the tournament promises lots of fun at just $30 per person.

All money raised at the event is tax deductible and will be donated to the University of Arizona Cancer Center (UACC).

PVLGA and PVMGA have been sponsoring the annual Golf Fore Life Tournament for over 15 years to help solve the puzzle of cancer. In the past three years, the PVLGA alone has been able to donate close to $50,000.

There are a number of ways community members can help raise funds to support the UACC’s research to end cancer, recognize the survivors of cancer and honor those loved ones who may have been taken by one of the forms of this disease. PVLGA and PVMGA members may sign up to play in the Golf Fore Life Tournament as foursomes or play with other community members or with guests. One PVLGA or PVMGA club member must be in a foursome.

Sun Lakes residents can also purchase signs in memory of loved ones who have passed away or in honor of survivors. The cost is $30 per sign and will be placed at tee boxes throughout the Palo Verde course. Corporate donors that donate $100 or more to the UACC will be recognized with a sign naming them, placed prominently on the first tee. For a $500 donation or more to the UACC, donors would be recognized with a sign naming them as a benefactor placed prominently on the first tee. Gift baskets filled with goodies will also be raffled on tournament day.

Entry forms for the Golf Fore Life Tournament can be obtained in the Palo Verde Pro Shop or the Men’s and Ladies’ locker rooms beginning October 14. All entries must be submitted by November 7.

Contact Cindy Bosch regarding sign purchases at 480-822-0854. Contact Susan Lamb with other tournament questions at 480-883-7320.

We’ll see you at the 2017 Golf Fore Life Tournament on November 14! With your help, we can raise funds needed to finance advances in research and improved treatment so that cancer CAN be eradicated in our lifetime.