Halloween Dinner Dance October 27

John Yu

The 2024 Halloween Ball on Sunday, Oct. 27, will thrill you with music, dinner, and dance in the Cottonwood San Tan Ballroom. Come for a dance lesson from 4 to 4:45 p.m. or just come to the dinner dance from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. A special dinner menu with a great variety of choices from the Cottonwood Grill is available from which to order. A complete bar inside the ballroom will be open all evening.

Come as you are or dust off your old costumes and dress up. But whatever you do, come and have a fun evening. The music will be provided by our favorite duo Palmer & Rossana, playing music that spans the decades from swings of all types to foxtrots and waltzes, rumbas and tangos, and today’s pop country and line dances. The music will always focus on the pop songs of the times and will be easy to listen to, danceable, and always played at a sound level that allows for conversation and dining.

Admission at 5 p.m. is $10 per person. If you come for the lesson at 4 p.m., admission is $20 per person. Due to costumes, there will be no dress code enforced; however, speedos, bikinis, and flip-flops are not considered costumes!

Please call or text 480-699-7334 with any questions you may have. Please check our website at www.sunlakes-sundaydanceclub.com for more details. As always, our friends at SunBird Golf Club are invited to join us, as well as the general public.