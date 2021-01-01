Host a Crystal Card Party

Bobbie Reed

Welcome the new year with a Crystal Card party. Not a traditional party—like pre COVID—but a socially distanced, extended party.

We thank Judy Thompson for the idea. Last year, she hosted a Crystal Card Party for friends and neighbors. She arranged for delivery of several hundred Crystal Cards and displayed them on her kitchen counter. She invited friends to come, one by one, over three days, to buy cards and to chat. Everyone followed CDC guidelines with masks and distancing. It proved to be a fun event for both Judy and her guests.

If you are looking for a new way to socialize and support a worthy charity, consider a Crystal Card Party to celebrate the start of the new year.

If you don’t want to host a party, but simply want cards for yourself, you can do that, too. Crystal Cards sales have adapted to our pandemic restrictions with a home delivery option.

If you are interested in home delivery—either for yourself or to share with friends—follow the simple instructions below:

1. You send an email to CrystalCardsAZ@gmail.com that includes:

* Your name

* Your Sun Lakes home address

* Your phone number

* The basic kinds of cards you want

2. A volunteer will call, confirm details, and arrange to deliver an assortment for you to choose from. If you are planning a party, ask the volunteer to deliver extra cards.

3. You look through the card assortment at your convenience and pick the ones you want.

4. You place payment for the cards you have chosen in the box, along with the cards to be returned. (Cards are $1 each. You can pay with cash or by check made out to The Crystal Card Project.)

5. Call the volunteer to arrange for pickup. The phone number will be in the box with the cards when they arrive.

The money raised by this project is donated to My Sister’s Place, a shelter for victims of domestic violence. Learn more at www.thecrystalcardproject.org.