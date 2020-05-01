IMGA News and Events

Bruce McCorkle

Ironwood Golf Men’s Golf Association League Champions

Mark Nilsen won the Club Championship by one stroke, followed by Patrick McGowan and Bill Pender who tied for second place.

Dave Peltz won the Super Senior 75 Championship with a total score of 203, followed by Bill Beltz with 207 and Howard Dielmann with 218.

Don Noble won the Super Senior 80 handily with a score of 214, followed by Dennis Hewitt with 225 and Frank Wellwerts with 230.

Congratulations to all of our Champions!

Golfer of the Month

Larry Gagnon is our golfer of the month. Please look for his article elsewhere in this edition of the Splash and learn about how a chicken farmer took to the skies.

From the President

Due to the “Stay at Home” mandate to address the coronavirus pandemic and the desire of IMGA Board to help ensure the health and wellbeing of members, Joe D’Amore, president, decided that no face-to-face board meeting would be held in April.

During March, a letter from IMGA was sent by IMGA President Joe D’Amore to IronOaks HOA board regarding our concern with the recently-enacted rule of no more than two golf carts per foursome at any one time. The concern was based on the “social distancing” guideline for dealing with the Coronavirus and the likelihood of two golfers in one cart, other than those living together, would pose a risk to one another.

After consideration of our input and the input of others, the rule was rescinded, allowing individual carts in foursomes. Another letter from our president was sent to the board thanking them for this action.

Wayne Karp

Wayne thanked Ross Serold and Danny Smith for updating the website and sending out email notices during his three-month cruise. Welcome back, Wayne. We’re glad that you didn’t get stuck somewhere!

Club Championship

Through Round 2 of our Club Championship, Mark Nilsen holds a one-stroke lead at 147 over Patrick McGowan from the Blue Tees.

Frank Pender holds a one-stroke lead at 143 over Richard Popham and Keith Landry.

In the Super Senior Division, David Peltz has a six-point lead over Bill Beltz going into the third round. Good luck to all!

Weekly Tournament Results

3/10 AM 2 Best Net: First Place – Al McCormick, Russell Cauffman, John Rolfe, Fred Willis

3/17 AM 1 2 3 4 Man Team: First Place – Bob Lobban, Dennis Jenkins, John Armour

We thank the golf course personnel and HOA board for keeping the courses open and trust that the current inconvenience will soon pass and that we’ll be playing IMGA tournaments once again!