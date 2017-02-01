Lowry Jazz Lecture concert

Dr. Rev. Eugene Lowry will present “Dancing the Edge of Mystery,” a lecture/concert at Sun Lakes United Methodist Church on Sunday, February 5, at 3:00 p.m.

“Dancing the Edge of Mystery” is a lecture/concert exploring the evocative power of music in the presence of the ultimate mystery of life. The mystery of God at the heart of the universe lies beyond our usual knowing. Hence, “divine manifestation” often is given by the nuance of indirection. Art forms, such as jazz, may provide a hint, a suggestion, a momentary glimpse of the Divine better than even the most eloquent of human speech.

An ordained United Methodist minister, Dr. Lowry holds a doctorate in the philosophy of education from the University of Kansas. He served as professor of preaching for over 30 years at Saint Paul School of Theology in Kansas City, Missouri. He is a published author, and has preached in hundreds of churches, conferences and regional events in over 20 denominations, as well as lecturing in over 50 graduate theological seminaries across North America. He and his wife live in Kansas City, Missouri.

Dr. Lowry has performed concerts in the Phoenix area, and is back for a repeat performance at Sun Lakes United Methodist Church this year. The event is open to the public with a freewill offering taken. For more information, call the church office at 480-895-8766 or go to www.sunlakesumc.org.

Sun Lakes United Methodist Church is located at 9248 E. Riggs Road, Sun Lakes.