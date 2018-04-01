Lucky Sandbagger Casino hosts annual couples social

Sandy Krediet

On March 9, the Oakwood 9 Hole Couple’s League participated in their annual social. We had our largest turnout ever with 45 couples enjoying a Shambles format golf game on the Lakes course. The competition became even more challenging, thanks to Judy Thompson, Barbara Frank and Lloyd Schaeffer. Each couple had the opportunity to purchase a “golf package” which gave them each a mulligan, throw/kick option, magic putt and the men had one option to move up a tee box. There was a lot of strategizing going on amongst the couples to ensure the best score possible. Other challenges on the course included “closest to the line,” “longest drive,” “closest to the pin,” “choose the Pro’s Drive” and “closest to the pin after second hit.”

After golf, everyone arrived at the Ironwood restaurant, which was transformed into the Lucky Sandbagger Casino. A huge heartfelt thank you goes out to Vickie Mendenhall, Denise Weibel and Pat Hecker for setting the theme of the social and for the elaborate – absolutely stunning – decorations. Guests enjoyed a “Made to Order Pasta Bar” and after dinner, there was a raffle drawing, trivia game, music and dancing. Judy Thompson, Barbara Frank and Lloyd Schaeffer were responsible for the generous raffle prizes, and Ross and Kathy Serold hosted the trivia game and provided their D.J. expertise for the music and dancing. Everyone had a wonderful evening, and the Board extends their heartfelt thank you to all who helped make the evening extraordinary.