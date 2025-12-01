Maricopa County Library District: December Events

Ed Robson Library offers free programs for people of all ages. For a complete list of offerings, visit www.mcldaz.org/edrobson.

Ed Robson Library is located at 9330 E. Riggs Road, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248, and is open to the public Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

December Events:

Registration is required, and space is limited. Register at www.mcldaz.org/edrobson or call 602-652-3000.

Recipe Swap

Monday, Dec. 1, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Bring your favorite recipes to share! Participants will be provided with a folder in which to store all the new recipes they receive. Please bring a copy of the recipe you want to share so that we can create and pass out copies.

Spice Trip Around the World (This is not an in-person program.)

Tuesday, Dec. 2

Take a trip around the world with a different spice each month! Register for this program and receive an email to come to the library to pick up your spice packet with a recipe. Quantities are limited.

Jan Sandwich Holiday Show

Wednesday, Dec. 3, from 1 to 2 p.m.

Join Jan as she entertains us with song, comedy, and seasonal fun.

Crafting Together: Holiday Sweater Party

Thursday, Dec. 4, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Wear your most fun holiday sweater and join Alicia and Brenda to paint Ceramic Sweater Ornaments! Adults

Dr. Chandler’s Birds Gone Wild!

Saturday, Dec. 6, from 1 to 2 p.m.

Ever wonder why Chandler has an Ostrich Festival? Come learn about Chandler’s history with these fluffy birds. Historian and author Janelle Molony will share the story behind Dr. A.J. Chandler and his birds.

Reader’s Rendezvous

Monday, Dec. 8, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Join fellow readers monthly to discuss what you love to read, share some recommendations, and leave with new titles to read!

Crafting Together: Cross-Stitch

Thursday, Dec. 11, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

This is the sixth and last class in our cross-stitch series.

Book Club Is My Alibi Mystery Book Club

Friday, Dec. 12, from 3 to 4 p.m.

Join library staff for our Mystery Book Club. We Will discuss The More the Terrier, by David Rosenfelt, and we will hand out copies of One Perfect Couple, by Ruth Ware.

Crafting Together: Ping Pong Ball Tea Lights

Monday, Dec. 15, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Ping pong balls and tea lights come together to form a lovely light-up craft. Adults

Craft and Chat

Monday, Dec. 15, from 2 to 3 p.m.

Crafters unite! Bring whatever craft project you are currently working on and let’s craft together. Work on your craft project while we chat, share ideas, and make new friends. (This is a drop-in program, no need to register.)

Couponing 101: Save More, Spend Less

Tuesday, Dec. 16, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Learn how to stretch your budget and save big at the checkout! Join us for a special presentation on couponing strategies, tips, and tricks that will help you make the most of your shopping trips.

Writing Workshop: Family Traditions, Rituals and Customs

Wednesday, Dec. 17, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

In this workshop, we will write about Family traditions, rituals, and customs and family traditions that are important to us or ones that we no longer observe. Adults

Genealogy Workshop

Wednesday, Dec. 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Join Duane Roen every month to learn about the basics of genealogy research. This is a one-on-one consultation with Duane. Please sign up to reserve your spot. Space is limited to four. Adults

The Ed Robson Film Society: Stella Dallas

Thursday, Dec. 18, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Join the Ed Robson Film Society where we will watch and discuss creative and enjoyable films from a variety of genres, eras, and cultures. This month’s film is a “book to film” showing Stella Dallas from 1937, starring Barbara Stanwyck.

Book Break Author Talk

Friday, Dec. 19, from 2 to 3 p.m.

Register now for our free online author talks, which we will stream for you at the library! Each month attendees will have the opportunity to hear featured authors speak. This month we are featuring Shelby Van Pelt, the author of Remarkably Bright Creatures.

The library closes at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 24.

The library is closed on Thursday, Dec. 25.

Digital Resources Presentation

Monday, Dec. 29, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Library staff will review the library’s digital resources. We will cover Libby, Hoopla, Kanopy, and Freegal, as well as learn about the many other resources the library has to offer. Feel free to bring your devices so that we can help you get set up with our digital resources!

Book Club with Alicia: Small Things Like These

Tuesday, Dec. 30, from 10 to 11 a.m.

Join Alicia to discuss our pick this month, Small Things Like These, by Claire Keegan. Copies of our next book, The Rachel Incident, by Caroline O’Donoghue, will also be distributed.

Book Club with Brenda: The Cloisters

Tuesday, Dec. 30, from 3 to 4 p.m.

Join Brenda to discuss our pick this month, The Cloisters, by Katy Hays. Copies of The Nickel Boys, by Colson Whitehead, will be distributed for our next read.