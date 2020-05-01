New Horizon’s Writers’ Group

Reverence for Life

Bob Hirt

A framed prayer hanging on a wall in my home, written by world-famous physician Dr. Albert Schweitzer, epitomizes the humble nature of this marvelous human being. We could all learn from this man with a huge heart, how to extend love to fellow human beings, as well as to animals on this planet that we call Earth. It summarizes what our inner heart tells us we must do while we are still living mortals. This Prayer for Animals, with statements such as: “…for any that are hunted or lost or deserted or frightened…,” or “…for all that must be put to death…” shows the depth of care and grace that this human being embraced for all living things.

Born in Alsace-Lorraine, Germany, in 1875, this man, with a robust intellect, excelled in music, and at age 18 entered Kaiser Wilhelm University in Strasbourg, Germany, and studied theology, philosophy, and music. He went on to study for his Ph.D. in theology at the Sorbonne. However, in 1894, during compulsory military service, he had an epiphany of sorts while reading the Book of Matthew in the Bible. It directed him to follow Jesus’ philosophy of the healing of the sick, cleansing of the lepers as well as other good works. At age 21, he decided to devote the rest of his life to helping the suffering. He was admitted to the Strasbourg School of Medicine. In 1913, after earning his medical degree, he and his wife of only one year set sail for Africa. They settled in Lambarene, Gabon, and opened a small hospital set up by the Paris Missionary Society. In that first year, the Schweitzer Hospital treated over 2000 patients with diseases such as leprosy, elephantiasis, malaria, yellow fever, animal wounds and other common health problems. The hospital grew rapidly and, at the time of Dr. Schweitzer’s death at age 90 in 1965, it was a compound comprised of 70 buildings with 350 beds, 3 unpaid physicians, 7 nurses and 13 volunteer aides.

For much of his life, the doctor gave benefit organ concerts and lectures throughout Europe as a means of fundraising for his hospital in Africa. His philosophy for his entire adult life centered on “reverence for life,” i.e.; for ALL life: animals as well as people.

In 1931, his autobiography Out of My Life and Thought became an international best-selling book. Then, in 1952, he won the Nobel Peace Prize for his many lectures that condemned the use of nuclear weapons.

We talk about and eulogize so many accomplished individuals the world around, especially President Abraham Lincoln, another “giant of a man,” who died exactly 100 years earlier. From a strictly humanitarian point of view, however, I would vote for one giant of a man who accomplished so very much: Dr. Albert Schweitzer, who, with nary a thought for personal recognition, always had as his credo: Reverence for Life!