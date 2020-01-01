New Name for Cottonwood Palo Verde Foundation

Kathy Skrei

The Cottonwood Palo Verde Foundation Board of Directors voted at its December meeting to change its name to The Greater Sun Lakes Community Foundation. The name change stems from the effort to be more inclusive and reflect who the Foundation really is. The Foundation was established to enhance the quality of life in the areas of health, education, and culture for the older population in the East Valley, including all Sun Lakes residents and not just the Cottonwood Palo Verde community.

The foundation is trying a new approach for the coming year as far as its charitable giving is concerned. The foundation is hoping to partner with another local charitable organization to establish a year-long fundraising drive. This concept will help make a larger impact in the Sun Lakes communities and the East Valley. The foundation will continue to accept grant applications and will continue to provide smaller grants to organizations that are doing great things for the elder population.

The foundation has added a new member to the Board of Directors, Marty Neilson. Marty has been extensively involved in the last few years as a member and chair of the Food and Beverage Committee for Cottonwood Palo Verde. He brings a great professional background in banking, and we know he will be a great asset to the foundation. We are pleased that Marty has accepted the call to help the foundation in its charitable activities. You can read Marty’s entire biography on our website at www.thecottonwoodpaloverdefoundation.org.

Lots of really exciting things are happening with the foundation this year, so please watch for more information.