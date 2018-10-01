Oberammergua 2020

Pastor Vernon Meyer of Sun Lakes United Church of Christ will lead a tour to the Passion Play in Oberammergau in 2020.

The Passion Play is an event held every 10 years to celebrate the end of the plague in the small town of Oberammergau in the Bavarian region of southern Germany. The villagers’ prayers were answered by God and, therefore, in 1634, the first Passion Play took place. The promise has been kept until today. 2020 will mark the 42nd time the play had been presented. The play is a sellout, and the only way to get tickets is through a package tour.

Join me, Pastor Vernon Meyer, and the Rev. Holly Herring from Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Phoenix on a 10-day tour that begins in Vienna, Austria, and ends in Munich with the highlight being two days in Oberammergau.

Check out Faith Journeys website for full information on the tour: www.myfaithjouneys.com/login. Log in with Group number 20003. If you are interested, like this page and you will be put on the list. You can also call Pastor Vernon Meyer at Sun Lakes United Church of Christ for more information at 480-895-6317.