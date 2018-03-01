Partnering to benefit our community

Elaine Kraemer, CWPV Foundation President

The Cottonwood Palo Verde Foundation is proud to announce that it has joined forces with the IronOaks Tennis Club to raise money to benefit Neighbors Who Care, Inc.! Please join us on Friday evening, March 9, 2018, at the Oakwood Country Club for a Community-wide charity dinner dance with music by the Thaddeus Rose Band.

Raffle tickets will be sold for themed gift baskets plus a 50/50 cash raffle. There will also be a silent auction. The first $5,000 in raffle and auction sales will be matched 100% by the CWPV Foundation!

Tickets for the dinner-dance are $40 per person and are available in the IronOaks Fitness and Racquet Center lobby. Choose your dinner entrée and table at time of purchase. Checks should be payable to IOTC. All Sun Lakes residents and their guests are invited! Come in casual attire for a night of great food, great entertainment and a great cause!

Call Carol Mellinger at 480-895-5019 for further information about the event.

Grants Awarded:

The CWPV Foundation approved a grant request from the Sun Lakes Arts and Crafts Association which encourages Sun Lakes artists and crafters to pursue their creativity. Twice a year, the Sun Lakes Arts and Crafts Association provides marvelous venues for them to sell their works of art to other Sun Lakes residents. Admission to their shows is free! Over 60 vendors offer a variety of handcrafted items for sale at each show. Mark your calendars now and spend some fun time exploring local arts and crafts!

The Spring Sun Lakes Arts and Craft Show will be held on Saturday, March 31, 2018, at the Oakwood Country Club, 24218 S. Oakwood Blvd. in Sun Lakes, AZ. The Fall Sun Lakes Arts and Crafts Show will be held on Saturday, November 24, 2018, at the Sun Lakes Country Club, located at 25601 S. Sun Lakes Blvd. in Sun Lakes, AZ. Both shows will operate from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For more information, please contact Carol S. at 480-802-1920 about the Spring Arts and Crafts Show or Joyce J. at 602-908-3015 about the Fall Show.

The CWPV Foundation also approved a grant to the Sun Lakes Community Theatre Children’s Theatre troupe. This generous, all-volunteer group of Sun Lakes residents provides free, live theatre performances to 22 schools in the Chandler Unified School District for Kindergarten and first grade students. It also performs for the Easter celebration at Cottonwood Palo Verde which has been enjoyed by all for many years!

Fundraising:

The CWPV Foundation continues to sell tickets for fundraising 50/50 raffles at the touring shows hosted by the Recreation Department of Cottonwood Palo Verde in the San Tan Ballroom. These 50/50 raffles raised $808 for the CWPV Foundation in January, 2018! Maybe you’ll be a lucky raffle winner at one of these upcoming shows: New York, New York – March 7; Super Huey Lewis – March 14; The Dream Gig (Elvis and Lennon) – March 20; and The 3 International Tenors – April 10. Thank you for your continuing support!