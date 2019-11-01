Pickleball Winners’ Corner
Jamie Noblit, Cottonwood, and Ron Ferrari won the Gold Medal in Mixed Doubles in the Fall Brawl, St. George, Utah.
Jamie Noblit, Cottonwood, won the 4.0, 65-plus, Singles in the Fall Brawl in St. George, Utah.
Janice Golden and Jamie Noblit, both from Cottonwood, won the Silver Medal in the 4.5 65 plus, ladies doubles at the Fall Brawl in St. George, Utah.
Jamie Noblit, Cottonwood, and Jeff Peck won the Gold Medal in the Mixed Doubles 65-69, 4.0 age division, at the SSIPA West Championship.