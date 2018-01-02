January 2018, Sports

Pickleball winners corner for December 2017

 

Irene D’Aloisio, President

Our Winners Corner for December! Lots of great games happened, and here’s the great news on our winners.

At the Marriott Desert Ridge Holiday Classic in Phoenix, a Super Senior International Pickleball Association event:

Janice Golden and her sister Jamie Noblit won the Silver medal in the 65+ 4.0 Women’s Doubles; Janice Golden and Steve Smitham won the Gold medal in the 65+ 4.0 Mixed Doubles; Steve Smitham and Terry Cullen of Sun City won the Gold medal in the 65+ 4.0 Men’s Doubles; Dave Zapatka and Lenny Chimino of Casa Grande won the Silver medal in the 65+ 5.0 Men’s Doubles; Dave Zapatka and Diane Baumgartner of Sun City won the Bronze medal in the 65+ 5.0 Mixed Doubles; David Zapatka and Lenny Chimino, won Silver in the men’s 65-69, 5.0 division; David Zapatka and Diane Baumgartner of Sun City won Bronze in the mixed 65-69, 5.0 division.