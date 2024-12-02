Reenvisioning an Ancient Art Form: Stained Glass Classes in Sun Lakes

Sarah Marks

Stained glass, one of the world’s oldest and most captivating art forms, is experiencing a renaissance in Sun Lakes where local instructor Mary Hibbard is offering a hands-on introduction to this timeless craft. With its dazzling colors and intricate designs, stained glass has entranced audiences since ancient times, from the Egyptians and Romans to the medieval churches of Europe and beyond.

The origins of stained glass can be traced back to as early as 2700 BC when the Egyptians first crafted glass beads. By the first century AD, the Romans were using stained glass to decorate their homes. This early glasswork, often set in delicate metal frames, was not only an expression of wealth and artistry but also a powerful symbol of religious and cultural significance. In churches, stained glass windows frequently depicted biblical stories, transforming ordinary spaces into luminous, sacred places bathed in a kaleidoscope of color.

The artform reached new heights in the late 19th century with the innovation of Louis Comfort Tiffany who patented the method of making opalescent glass in 1881. This revolutionary technique blended multiple colors within a single sheet of glass, allowing for three-dimensional effects and a broader range of hues. Tiffany’s nature-inspired designs featuring florals, birds, and geometric patterns became iconic during the Arts and Crafts Movement, with Tiffany lamps and stained-glass windows now housed in museums worldwide.

Today, stained-glass artistry continues to evolve, and Hibbard is leading the charge in Sun Lakes. “I have no formal art training,” she says, “but I can follow a pattern and directions. Our students are amazed to see their projects come to life in just a few classes.” Hubbard’s courses, held at the Cottonwood Country Club Glass Studio, offer a comprehensive introduction to the craft. Students are taught to cut colored glass into shapes based on patterns drawn on paper and mapped out with grids, a technique passed down through centuries of artisanship.

Classes are intentionally small, ensuring personalized, hands-on instruction. Sessions are held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m. and cost only $45 for the entire course. All necessary tools and equipment are provided, and project glass is available for purchase at the studio for a nominal fee.

By the end of the course, each participant leaves with a deeper appreciation for stained glass and the satisfaction of having created their own beautiful work of art. Whether a beginner or an experienced crafter, Hibbard’s classes offer a rare opportunity to connect with a centuries-old tradition while creating a stunning, modern piece of art.

For more information or to sign up, visit our website at www.SLRGS.com.

Club meetings are held monthly on the third Monday at 9:30 a.m. in the Cottonwood Country Club Computer Room. We encourage you to come explore the beauty of stained-glass art and unleash your creativity in this engaging class and all the others the club offers!