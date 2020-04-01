Rover’s Rest Stop: Agility for Fun

D. Williams

Dog agility is a fun, active dog sport in which a handler directs a dog through an obstacle course in a race for both time and accuracy. The Cruft’s Dog Show in 1978 was the first documented appearance of dog agility. It was presented as entertainment. For more information, go to https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_dog_agility. See the first agility video here: https://youtu.be/d2oB3pgWq_A and one of rescue dogs having more fun than competition: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xT4uf3f1teU.

Rover’s Rest Stop has had two classes of agility for fun! The class focuses on the basic skills needed for dog agility, as well as many other dog sports. Most of these skills are also important for a happy family life. For example, the dogs learn how to go to a specific place, how to wait in a place for your release, how to move with you, how to come to you when you call, and more. In addition, dogs will learn how to jump, stand on an uneven or moving surface, and run through a tunnel. Owners will learn to teach their dogs other skills they want or need. The class will be fun for human and dog, and the skills you learn will be useful, whether or not you choose to pursue dog agility as a sport. Watch for our upcoming classes! Instructor Melanie says, “My favorite things about agility training are the bond you build with your dog and the joy the dog takes in having a fun ‘job.’” Otis and Warren say, “This is the most fun we’ve had in a long time!”

Rover’s Rest Stop promotes fun, exercise, interaction, and love through many avenues. We love the Sun Lakes family to come and visit with the Kids the second Saturday of every month. We always have some laughs and make new friends. Anyone that has a Rover’s Kid will tell you they are the best! In November, we will have a special event for the Kids!

We love to have Kids come to the Ranch for pet-sitting/boarding and have fun with all the other Kids and play in the yard; go swimming — with life jackets, of course; and get lots of fresh air and green grass that, of course, goes along with playing ball and rolling around! Just ask anyone who has sent their Kid to Rover’s Ranch, and you will hear how happy, tired, and clean they are when they arrive home!

Rover’s Rest Stop Kids are hoping that they can find a forever home soon. We have happy, well-adjusted Kids that are ready for the next chapter in their lives. They are all leash-trained, crate-trained, potty-trained, ride in the car in a crate or car-seat harness, go to the vet and groomer, take a shower with you every week, and they like The Home Depot, Starbucks, and the bank!

If you need more information to adopt, for pet-sitting, or general assistance, please call 480-600-2828. We love you, Sun Lakes! Hug those necks!