Savvy Travelers News

Savvy Travelers will not meet in May as scheduled. We will continue to hunker down and start again on October 15, the second Thursday of the month, in the Saguaro Room at 6:30 p.m., Cottonwood Country Club. We will continue to send monthly updates of information to our enrolled folks for our news information. You can also always go to our website, www.dreamcruiseadventures.net. Check out resources and other news articles. Be safe, and we will see you all in the fall!

The next meeting is October 15. Contact Vic Hermann at 480-883-3897 OR Jeanette Rajamaki at 602-909-2000—ask to be added to the meeting reminder email. If you are a single and looking for a travel mate, contact Jeanette at 602-909-2000. We have lots of single folks looking to find travel companions.

Maybe think about a Fall Foliage getaway with Globus, Insight Vacations, Collette, or Trafalgar. Many deals in the Caribbean for Winter—Celebrity has great amenities with Beverage packages—Norwegian has Beverage/dining packages.

The River Cruise companies all have specials. Think about Christmas Markets in Germany. Viking is doing a couple of Holiday sailings that are amazing. Bill Gates and Bobbi Reed hosting on Dec. 20. Call for details.

Jim and Peggy Hall hosting a unique sailing Jan. 9 for 21 days. Details below. Now is the time to book for 2021. Oceania, Crystal, and Regent have opened sailings for 2021 and 2022. Viking has opened bookings for 2022 on the Mississippi, wonderful close-to-home sailings. Call Jeanette, your local travel agent, at 602-909-2000 for brochures and additional information.

Upcoming Travel Scheduled:

Aug. 27, 2020 – Ireland land tour for August 2020, with Arrival in Dublin on the 28th. With this tour you can include the Navy vs. Notre Dame game in Dublin on Aug. 29. Tour ends Sept. 4. Call for exact details.

Oct. 25, 2020 – Special Sailing with Oceania – Marina – Jacques Pepin Signature Sailing – Master Chef, Culinary Executive Director for Oceania Cruises, will be hosting lectures and culinary demos. In addition, Stan Price, Artist in Residence from Everett, Washington, will be hosting lectures on glass and escorting tours throughout the itinerary to fabulous places to view and discuss Art in Glass. 10 days – Gratuities, Cocktail party, specialty dining, wi-fi all included – hosted by Tami and Nick Bogdanoff.

Nov. 5, 2020 – Copper Canyon – 8 days – Explore the Largest Canyon in North America. Included Train Ride in the sky which travels through 86 tunnels. $1695 per person based on double occupancy. We have five couples already booked from Savvy Travelers. Vic and Joanna hosting.

Dec. 20, 2020 – Viking Sky – 14 days over Christmas and New Year’s Holiday Cruise Roundtrip Miami – Caribbean Islands, Panama Canal partial to Costa Rica, Jamaica – Bobbie Reed and Bill Gates to host.

Jan. 9-21, 2021 – Viking Star – 21 days to Manus, Brazil through the Caribbean. Hosted by Jim and Peggy Hall – Specialty Dining included – wine and beer with Lunch and Dinner – free tour offered every port is included.