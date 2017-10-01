Shalom Hadassah October and November events

Evey Freed

We are excited to welcome everyone to our first trip to Hale Theatre this season on Saturday, October 14. We will see Meet Me in St. Louis. The show starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $30.00. Your check is your reservation, and it should be made payable to Shalom Chapter of Hadassah. For more information, contact Shelly Schwartz or Marcia Wiener.

On both Tuesday, October 17, and Tuesday, October 31, we will be traveling to the Wild Horse Pass Resort Hotel for our first Fun, Fundraiser of the season: A cultural tour of the Native American story at the Resort. Rosey, the cultural manager, will tell us how the Native American story is part of the beauty of the resort. Following the tour, we will have lunch at the Sivlik Restaurant at the golf club. Each trip is limited to 10 women, so get your reservation in early. Checks should be made out to Shalom Chapter of Hadassah for $7.00 and sent to Diane Silverman, 9437 East Rocky Lake Drive, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248, along with your choice of date. Carpools will be arranged (please indicate if you can drive), and there is free valet parking. We will meet in the resort lobby at 10:45 a.m. for the 11:00 a.m. tour. If you have any questions or need more information, call Diane at 480-895-6917 or Kathy at 419-410-1962.

On November 7, Shalom Hadassah will hold its annual Bar-B-Q at the Halley Pool in Ironwood in Sun Lakes. Come at 4:30 p.m. to visit; dinner will be from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Our extensive menu includes hot dogs, chili, chicken breasts, a salad bar with an assortment of dressings and toppings, bread, cupcakes, cookies, fresh fruit, water and coffee. The cost is $19.00 per person, and your check is your reservation. Checks should be made out to Shalom Hadassah and sent to Joyce Spartonos, 9210 E. Crystal Dr., Sun Lakes, AZ 85248. If you need more information or have any questions, contact Barbara Silverman at uofmlady44@gmail.com.