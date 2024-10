Bill Shedd

The semi-annual National Drug Take-Back and Shred-A-Thon will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9:30 a.m. until noon for shredding, and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for drug take-back at 10440 E. Riggs Road (northeast corner of Riggs and Alma School Roads). The Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse and the Heroes Home Team are sponsoring the event.

The next Shred-A-Thon will be held next spring.