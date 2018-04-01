SLCT Children’s Theatre is a great recipient

Sandy Bocynesky

Cottonwood Palo Verde Foundation recently granted the Sun Lakes Community Theatre, Children’s Theatre, a grant of $2,000. This money will be vital in order to support our ongoing productions of children’s shows which are performed for kindergarten and first grade students in the Chandler Unified School District. Children’s productions first started with the story The Fisherman and His Wife approximately eight years ago. The costuming was very minimalistic, as was the budget, but seeing the response from the schools and a desire for such performances drove the need to come up with more children’s plays and more creative costuming and props. Our focus has shifted to stories by Dr. Seuss and is in demand, especially during the time around his birthday in March, as many schools celebrate his works then.

The plays are so well received that schools book very early to get the dates they desire each year. Thousands of Chandler elementary students, as mentioned above, see the shows. Cast members are thanked by teachers and students alike. And to think all this is done by a volunteer cast and crew who are happy to do it!

As time goes on, costumes need replacing, props and equipment break down and the need to continue to replace and repair is always there. Additionally, Children’s Theatre is always looking into other children’s stories to turn into plays for their audience. This grant will allow that to happen and more, and we are most grateful that we were chosen to be recipients.

We invite you to visit our website, www.slctinfo.com, and see just how diverse we are. Sun Lakes Community Theatre is well balanced in its ability to entertain all ages. Check us out and see what is happening now in our Sun Lakes community!