SLCT presents Aspirin and Elephants

Marcia Stevic, Publicity

Hail to the Crew . . . Our SLCT creative crew is the best! There are nearly 45 individuals working behind the scenes. Many are experienced actors in their own right. Even the smallest cast requires the same number of creative crew working to make the show a success . . . from lights and sound to ticket sellers . . . from stage managers to scene construction and painting . . . from ushers to props . . . and publicity to tell you all about us and our productions.

Aspirin & Elephants will open in the San Tan Ballroom in Cottonwood on Tuesday, March 21, for five performances, including a 2:00 p.m. matinee on Friday, March 24. Tickets will go on sale March 1, are $16 and may be purchased online at www.slctinfo.com as of 3:00 p.m. on March 1 and at the following: Wednesdays, March 1, 8 and 15 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. in the Saguaro Room lobby and Thursdays, March 2, 9 and 16 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. in the Oakwood lobby. For additional information, contact SLCT at 480-382-6290.

This will be a fun event . . . romance and comedy on a cruise ship . . . what could be better? Mark your calendars.