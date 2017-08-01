SLCT to host annual August Cool Down Social

Mid-August, when temperatures are way up and all of us are dragging, is a great time to get out of the heat for the afternoon and cool down at Sun Lakes Community Theatre’s annual Cool Down Social. If you are interested in joining our fun theatre group, or if you just want to find out what our community theatre is all about, please come to our social on Wednesday, August 16, from 4:00-7:00 p.m., at the Poolside Café in Oakwood.

There will be a no-host bar, snacks and socializing! Entertainment will be provided by Diana Perez!

For those of you in town,

Let’s party and cool down.

Forget the hottest weather,

And we’ll have fun together!