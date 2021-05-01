Small Group Bridge Lessons

Karin Hansen

Face-to-face bridge is back! Get in on the fun and exercise your brain. Lessons will be customized to your group. They can be for absolute beginners, people who want to update their knowledge to contemporary bridge, or for intermediate players. You choose the students (four to eight), the times, the location, the topic and level of the lessons, and the number of sessions (four session minimum). We provide experienced, vaccinated instructors and customized lessons. Cost is $10 per person per session plus text. Start anytime—there’s no time like the present. Please send an email for enrollment with the names and email addresses of your group to fundamentalbridge@earthlink.net.