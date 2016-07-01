Spotlight On Advertiser: Gardens at Ocotillo Senior Living

We understand the importance of socialization at Gardens at Ocotillo Senior Living and take fun literally! So to celebrate the success of our first year, this last month Gardens at Ocotillo threw a community-wide Cruise Party! Joined by 200 family, friends and neighbors Gardens at Ocotillo celebrated with Hawaiian flair. Music from a steel drum filled the community as new guests toured through our Sky Lounge, fitness gym, computer library and dining room and community living areas. Pam and Bruce’s “Rockin’ Memories” show provided guests with the residents’ favorite songs from the past. Polynesian dancers entertained beautifully and even taught guests some of their moves! In addition to the entertainment, the party wasn’t complete without a few rounds of Family Bingo.

The entire community was filled with music, laughter and island décor. The Ocotillo chef and his team truly shined with their Hawaiian-themed menu. Coconut shrimp and savory ham accompanied by teriyaki, mango-jalapeno or pineapple glaze left no one hungry! Mango, melons, pineapple and the like made for an immaculate fruit buffet. It has been a record setting year for Gardens at Ocotillo with apartments filling up fast in both independent living and assisted living.

No matter the age, socialization is what makes a person feel a part of society. People need human contact just like they need sunshine. This becomes especially important as we age. Research shows that having a healthy social life is just as important to survival as regular exercise and can add years to one’s life.

Just as loneliness can hurt a person’s life, socializing can save it. Social activities like bingo, attending church, art classes, gardening, and going to movies are all known to have physical health benefits and help maintain friendships. Recent studies also suggest that elderly people who enjoy dining with friends and take part in social activities live an average of two and a half years longer than those who spend most of their time alone.

As a continuum of care, Gardens at Ocotillo provides premium independent living, assisted living and memory care in Chandler, Arizona. Our community delivers affordable luxury with At Your Service® hospitality and concierge services. We offer the highest level of 24/7 care while enabling independent living so our residents can lead happy, healthy lives. Our goal is to create the lifestyle that you desire. You’ll be able to do the things you’ve always enjoyed doing – and much more.

Join the many residents who already understand what life is like when you’re having fun! For more information, visit www.GardensatOcotilloSeniorLiving.com or stop by and pick up the monthly activity calendar, which is packed full of events and excursions planned by our Director of Fun and her team.