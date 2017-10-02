Spotlight On Advertiser: Associate Vet purchases Sun Lakes Animal Clinic

Dr. Ashley Greenway has known since she was a young girl what she wanted to be when she grew up. Her first cat, Smokie, inspired her to become a veterinarian, though she has always loved all animals. On July 28, the Nebraska native purchased the Sun Lakes Animal Clinic from the estate of Randy Walker DVM.

After graduating from Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2009, Dr. Greenway moved to Arizona in search of warmer weather and outdoor activities. Since then, she practiced in Chandler before she made her way to Sun Lakes Animal Clinic in 2014. Dr. Greenway has spent the last three years working as an associate at the clinic. “I didn’t want to leave the community. I love our clients and wanted to continue caring for the animals here,” Dr. Greenway said.

She has already made several improvements, including incorporating new technology into the clinic. Also, the clinic is working on its Cat Friendly Certification and has already incorporated separate entrances, waiting room areas, exam rooms and treatment areas to minimize stress for cats during visits.

Dr. Greenway has received extensive continuing education and training in the field of dentistry and safe anesthesia. Coupled with the clinic’s highly-experienced technicians, local residents will not find a better place to get a dental procedure for their pets. In addition to being highly knowledgeable, Dr. Greenway is also very friendly and takes the time to address all of her patients’ needs during each visit.

Dr. Greenway lives with her husband Jeff and a small zoo consisting of three dogs and two cats. When she is not busy treating cats and dogs, Ashley enjoys hiking with her husband and dogs, traveling, swimming and watching football.

If you haven’t met Dr. Greenway yet, please feel free to stop in and say hello. She doesn’t bite!

The clinic has been given a new name, Sun Lakes Chandler Animal Clinic, to reflect the areas it serves. Sun Lakes Chandler Animal Clinic is a full-service veterinary clinic located on the northeast corner of Riggs Road and Dobson, east of the Burger King. More information can be found on its website, www.SLCAC.com.