State-of-the-Art Pickleball in Full Swing

Rhonda Stanford

It’s 2020, the days are getting longer, and the brand-new, state-of-the-art IronOaks pickleball facility is in full swing after years of tireless efforts by so many dedicated players and supporters! IronOaks has hired a new pickleball teaching professional to run the program, and the day-to-day management of facilities are run by Blue Star, removing many of the aspects of the Sun Lakes Pickleball Club IronOaks.

As our final act as a club board, we opted to provide a charitable donation to an organization that serves so many in our community — Neighbors Who Care (NWC). NWC is a non-profit, volunteer-based service organization designed to help our senior neighbors and friends stay in their homes for as long as possible. Rides to doctors’ appointments, grocery shopping, visits, meal delivery, etc., are among the many positive things that NWC does for those who need some form of assistance.

What better way to thank all of you who helped us garner support for our new pickleball facility!