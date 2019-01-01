Stock up on Crystal Cards for the New Year

Bobbie Reed

Now is a great time to stock up on greeting cards for the coming year. The Crystal Card Project can help you do just that. You can buy beautiful cards for just $1 each. The money raised goes entirely to charity.

Birthday cards, get well cards, thank you cards, thinking of you cards and many more will be available at the events listed below:

* January 7 (Monday) 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Renaissance lobby, 9508 E. Riggs Road

* January 9 (Wednesday) 9:30 a.m. to noon, Sun Lakes Ladies Coffee, Cottonwood Ballroom

* January 30 (Wednesday) 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Oakwood clubhouse, Bradford Room

* January 31 (Thursday) 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Oakwood clubhouse, Bradford Room

The Crystal Card Project is a local Sun Lakes initiative that relies on donations of used greeting cards and the work of volunteers to fashion new cards from old and to sell them locally. The proceeds from sales are donated to My Sister’s Place, a Chandler shelter for victims of domestic violence.

Want to help by donating used cards? Drop off cards (fronts and backs – we need the message) at any of the Sun Lakes clubhouses. Bins are marked for The Crystal Card Project and can be found in SLCC Library by the fireplace, in Cottonwood Library left of the fireplace, in Palo Verde by the Ladies lounge, in Oakwood between the display racks in the information hallway and in the Ironwood lobby near the front door.

Want to help in other ways? We need volunteers to make cards and to help sell at selected locations. Email us at thecrystalcardproject@gmail.com or call Charlene Petragallo at 480-883-0782.

Follow us on Facebook or check our website, www.thecrystalcardproject.org, for information on our activities.