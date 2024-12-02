Sun Lakes Chorale Holiday Concert Nears

Yvonne Orlich

Here we are, approaching the holiday season. It seems it was just 110 degrees outside, and now we are preparing for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

As always, the Chorale is working hard to fine-tune all the music pieces for the concert on Dec. 12. We have a great lineup of songs, new and old favorites, for your concert entertainment. We are all looking forward to the concert date.

Some concert info: Tickets are still only $10, and if you don’t already have yours, you can still get them from any Chorale member or at the last Ticket Tuesday at Ace Hardware on Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon, or at the door if you get there early enough. Don’t be late!

The concert will again be held at Sun Lakes United Methodist Church on Riggs Road. The doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the concert starts promptly at 7 p.m.

We at the Chorale are also busy in other ways. We participated at all three of the community Open Houses in October. And, once again, this year some of our members will be participating at the Diamond Lake Luminaria event on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. The Chorale hasn’t participated for a number of years, so this is an exciting return for us. We have already met with the organizers and will start practicing for this very soon as well.

We hope you can join us at our Holiday Concert on Dec. 12. It will be a refreshing evening of holiday music to get you in the mood for a Holly, Jolly Christmas. And maybe we’ll see some of you at Diamond Lake, too. Happy Holidays!