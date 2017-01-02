Sun Lakes Community Church to offer Bible Studies

Doug Ross, Public Relations for Sun Lakes Community Church

Sun Lakes Community Church offers Bible Studies in several different offerings every week throughout the winter months. Everyone is welcome!

Pastor Jerry McGhee leads a study in the Gospel of John. This study will take you through the life of Jesus and then to his death and resurrection just in time for Easter. This study is for married couples or singles meeting very Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m.

Doug Ross discusses Faith Matters – answering the question, “Jesus, He said what?” Jesus made some very penetrating thought provoking statements such as, “Go sell what you have…” or “Be Perfect.” Just what did he mean when he said these provocative things is the focus of this class. This study is for men meeting every Wednesday morning at 8:00 a.m.

Charlotte Newberry and Ruth Jarrell lead a study on Heaven, by Richard DeHaan. What can you expect when you arrive in this place the Bible says is indescribable! This study is for women meeting every Tuesday at 9:00 a.m.

If you want to know what the Bible actually says these studies are a great place to begin. Each of these Bible studies is offered at the church office, 25811 S. Country Club Drive, just across the parking lot from the Sun Lakes Country Club.