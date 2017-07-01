Sun Lakes – Cottonwood Palo Verde at Sun Lakes

Board of Directors meeting minutes – unapproved 5/31/17

Directors Present: Roger Beagle, Bill Greer, Don Hicks, Anne Montgomery, Woody Neiman, Mel Rasmussen and Gay Zawatski

Also Present: General Manager Steve Nolan

Call to Order: President Mel Rasmussen called the meeting to order at 3:00 p.m. in the Saguaro Room. He stated that the meeting was being recorded for the accuracy of the minutes.

Pledge of Allegiance: Secretary Roger Beagle gave a short biography of the military career of Lieutenant Col. Dwight Snyder, USAF, Ret.

Colonel Snyder thanked the Board and Committees for all the work they do for CWPV and then led the Pledge of Allegiance. Colonel Snyder and his wife Gloria were thanked for their service and for being part of our community.

Approval of The Minutes of the April 26, 2017, Board Meeting: Anne Montgomery made a motion, seconded by Roger Beagle, to approve the April 26, 2017, Board Meeting Minutes.

The floor was opened to Board and homeowner comments — no comments. Motion carried unanimously.

President’s Message: President Mel Rasmussen thanked the audience for attending, reviewed the meeting procedures and asked for respect and civility from those in attendance. He asked that those who wish to address the Board to identify themselves. Brian Shaw, his staff, were thanked for their care of the finances, completing the first quarter review of the budget which shows we are right on schedule. He also thanked Steve Nolan and the Managers. President Rasmussen announced that Palo Verde Kitchen employee Jesus Gurrola was named Employee of the Month for April and congratulated Jesus for his contributions to CWPV.

Treasurer’s Report:

Treasurer Woody Neiman presented the April 30, 2017, Financial Summary. A detailed report will be available for viewing in Homeowner Services.

Roger Beagle made a motion, seconded by Gay Zawatski, to approve the April 30, 2017, pre-audited Financial Report.

The floor was opened to Board and homeowner comments — no comments. Motion carried unanimously.

Committee and Task Force Reports:

Architectural Compliance Committee: The report was given of their meetings held on May 2 and 16. Among the subjects discussed at the meeting were 75 permits that were approved and none denied. They will hold one committee meeting in June and will not formally meet in July and August. ACC will continue to process permits during the summer. Their next meeting is June 6 at 8:30 a.m. in the A-7 Paint Room.

They have no recommendations for the Board or Management.

Audit & Finance Committee: The report was given of their meeting held on May 4. Among the subjects discussed at the meeting were review of the monthly financials, first quarter budget review on May 16, reports on the recent Board activities and HOA projects and three applicants at the meeting who will be interviewed in June for the two open positions on their committee. Their next meeting is June 1 at 3:00 p.m. in the Phoenix Room.

They have no recommendations for the Board or Management.

Complete minutes of this committee’s meetings are available for viewing at Homeowner Services.

Communications Committee: Communications Committee Board Liaison Gay Zawatski gave the committee report of May 1, on behalf of Hank Unck who was on vacation. Among the subjects discussed at the meeting were Board Liaison Report, Recreation activities, committee assignment reports, website updates and enhancements to the public access page, the New Friends Ambassador Report of 11 new referrals and seven tours completed and hosting of a new homeowner event on Sunday, July 16. This Committee will not meet during the months of June, July and August. Their next meeting is September 11 at 8:30 a.m. in the Ceramics Room.

They have no recommendations for Board or Management.

Complete minutes of this committee’s meetings are available for viewing at Homeowner Services.

Election Committee: Jerry House was thanked for conducting the May 3 meeting for Joe Igelmund. It was reported that this committee did not have a quorum at their May 3 meeting; therefore, no business was conducted. This Committee will not meet during the months of June, July and August unless there is a need, due to election preparation. During the summer, they will be working on the Bylaws and Board Policies about elections and updates. Their next meeting is September 6 at 1:30 p.m. in the Ceramics Room.

Facilities & Grounds Committee: The report was given of their meeting held on May 3. Among the subjects discussed at the meeting were Board Liaison Report and Management Team reports on current projects. It was announced that the F&G projects book has been updated and is now available at Homeowner Services. This Committee will not meet during the months of June, July and August. Their next meeting is September 6 at 9:00 a.m. in the Phoenix Room.

They have two recommendations for the Board:

1) to move forward with a vote to the SLHOA #2 homeowners this fall, regarding the Five Lakes Fountains Project, and 2) to adopt the following project for 2017: Project #1 CW Lounge Restroom and automatic door to patio at CW.

They have no recommendations for management.

Complete minutes of this committee’s meetings are available for viewing at Homeowner Services.

There was a discussion which clarified that the vote for the Five Lakes Fountains Project would be sent out during fall/winter time, when the majority of homeowners are here. It was explained that vote materials are sent to the forwarding address homeowners provided to the HOA Office when not living in CWPV.

Food & Beverage Committee: Bernie Kowalski reported on their meeting held May 4, on behalf of Marty Neilson who was out of town. Among the subjects discussed at the meeting were financial results, the Board Liaison Report, Management reports, recent and upcoming F&B events and comment cards. Mr. Kowalski commented favorably regarding a recent successful catered event. This Committee will not meet during the months of June, July and August. Their next meeting is September 7 at 9:00 a.m. in the Saguaro Room.

They have one recommendation for the Board to revise BP 8-15 Food and Beverage Outlet Regulations. They have no recommendations for Management.

Complete minutes of this committee’s meetings are available for viewing at Homeowner Services.

Golf Committee: Colonel Snyder was thanked for his military service. The report was given of their meeting held on May 4. Among the subjects discussed at the meeting were reports from the golf superintendent and pros from CW and PV. This Committee will not meet during the months of June, July and August, although the Golf Committee Chair will be meeting with Bill Todd over the summer. Their next meeting is September 6 at 1:00 p.m. in the Phoenix Room.

They have no recommendations for the Board or Management.

Complete minutes of this committee’s meetings are available for viewing at Homeowner Services.

Recreation Committee: The report was given of their meeting held on May 1. Among the items discussed were Guys and Dolls Bowling Club and the Ladies Billiard Club, Board Policy 8-02A regarding repetitive visitors, windsock request, court safety signs for pickleball, Board and Management reports, upcoming recreation events and the process of homeowner concern forms. This Committee will not meet during the months of June and July. Their next meeting is August 7 at 1:30 p.m. in the Phoenix Room.

They have one recommendation for the Board: To rescind the motion regarding changes to BP 8-02A Faculties Use Regulations regarding Repetitive visitors.

They have one recommendation for Management: To purchase a wind sock for the pickleball courts.

Complete minutes of this committee’s meetings are available for viewing at Homeowner Services.

Safety, Security & Access Committee: SSAC Board Liaison Bill Greer gave the committee report of their meeting on May 3, on behalf of Bill Wright who was absent. This Committee will not meet during the months of June, July and August. Their next meeting is September 6 at 10:00 a.m. in the Saguaro Room. Patrol Manager Dick Gothier added that one of the committee’s concerns for adding barricades on end of Truro and Lakewood have now been taken care of by Maricopa County.

They have no recommendations for the Board or Management.

Complete minutes of this committee’s meetings are available for viewing at Homeowner Services.

Project Reports:

Fitness Activities Center Project: Anne Montgomery reported that Board Director Don Hicks, GM Steve Nolan and herself met two weeks ago with Association Contracted Architect Ken Eller to discuss four options for a new fitness center. Layouts, elevations, estimated costs and estimated timeframes for each of the options will be provided, with a deadline of August 1. Bethany Garrity will be working with Mr. Eller on space allocations and layouts.

The floor was open to questions and comments. There was considerable discussion on the following: Guidelines given to the architect regarding cost, what the four options are, concern over how homeowners are being informed regarding this project and how they need to be educated, workshops and presentations that will be presented before the project would go out for a vote.

PV Maintenance Yard Mezzanine Storage Area: Steve Nolan reported inspection is scheduled tomorrow to check out the studded walls and, once passed, insulation and plywood will be added, all outside metal has been replaced and new AC unit for mechanics area should be in by the weekend.

Cottonwood Tennis Courts No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4 – surface and lighting: Steve Nolan reported the project is on schedule, with the real work starting around June 6 to be completed the first week of September. He added as a reminder that the post-tension concrete slab, once poured, needs to cure 30 days, and nothing can be further done until that happens.

Tee box leveling Project: Steve Nolan confirmed with Bill Todd that this project would start in July.

Management Report: Steve Nolan gave the management report. He congratulated Marshall Reichert and Kieran Murphy on receiving 100% rating for their health inspections of Cottonwood and Palo Verde. Mr. Nolan also congratulated them on being entered into the Maricopa County Cutting Edge Program, headed by MC Environmental Services Department, which is an initiative to promote food safety practices and recognizes the industry for their food safety systems to reduce foodborne illnesses and risk factors.

Directors Comments:

Gay Zawatski: Congratulated Marshall and Kieran for achieving their 100% rating and expressed her appreciation at seeing Josh and Kieran work as a team.

Roger Beagle: Thanked homeowners for their presence, congratulated Jesus for his EOM achievement, thanked the Architectural Compliance Committee for their hard work in revising the ACC Guidelines. He wished all committees a safe summer.

Anne Montgomery: thanked the committees and asked homeowners to remember the work they do for the community.

Woody Neiman: Congratulated Marshall and Jesus. He thanked Dwight for his military service and wished him a happy birthday. He thanked management and staff for all their work, especially those who are outside during the hot weather.

Bill Greer: Thanked Bill Todd’s crew for keeping our equipment running, thanked Brian Shaw for work on the first quarter budget, thanked Marshall and Kieran and had Bill Todd talk about the surprise visit from USGA western regional agronomist Brian Whitlark who brought his new agronomist from California to show him our course.

Don Hicks: Thanked Dwight and Gloria Snyder for coming, thanked the homeowners for attending and reminded everyone the Board works for them. He gave kudos to Marshall for his inspection and changing supervision back and forth of Cottonwood and Palo Verde.

Capital Reserve Replacement Fund Requests:

Mel Rasmussen introduced Capital Reserve request #10, Item A.

Bill Greer made a motion, seconded by Anne Montgomery, to approve CW and PV parking lot LED Lighting -Asset #1180, for the bid from B&G Electric of $21,614.00, plus a 5% contingency, for a total cost of $22,694.70.

The floor was opened to Board and homeowner comments. There was discussion regarding the following topics: The possible SRP rebate to offset the cost, the disqualification of the other bidder for not following the specs and the reasoning for contingency added to cost, which would cover unforeseen issues or problems. No further discussion. Motion carried unanimously.

Mel Rasmussen introduced Capital Reserve request #10, Item B.

Roger Beagle made a motion, seconded by Anne Montgomery, to approve CW Ballroom-Dance Floor Refinishing -Asset #1215, for the low bid from Artisan Wood Floors of $17,100.00, plus a 10% contingency, for a total cost of $18,810.00.

The floor was opened to Board and homeowner comments. There was discussion regarding the following topics: Timing of the project scheduled for the first week in September and a question regarding the lip of the floor entrance, which Jim Miller explained nothing could be done about it because of how the wood floor is structured underneath. No further discussion. Motion carried unanimously.

Mel Rasmussen introduced Capital Reserve request #10, Item C.

Bill Greer made a motion, seconded by Anne Montgomery, to approve CW Golf Course Irrigation Pump Station 13/14B (Irrigation pump repair) – Asset #1254, for the sole source bid from Independent Pump Service of $5,489.00.

The floor was opened to Board and homeowner comments. There was discussion regarding the sole source bid and clarification that the pump is new. No further discussion. Motion carried unanimously.

Mel Rasmussen introduced Capital Reserve request #10, Item D.

Anne Montgomery made a motion, seconded by Roger Beagle, to approve CW Bar/Grille -4 Tap Keg Cooler (portable) -Asset #TBD, for the low bid from Southwest Restaurant Supply of $4,000.11, plus a 10% contingency, for a total cost of $4,400.12.

The floor was opened to Board and homeowner comments. No comments. Motion carried unanimously.

Mel Rasmussen introduced Capital Reserve request #10, Item E.

Bill Greer made a motion, seconded by, Gay Zawatski, to approve CW Bar/Grille – Bottle Coolers (4) – Asset #1398, for the low bid from Southwest Restaurant Supply of $5,816.74, plus a 10% contingency for a total cost of $6,398.41.

The floor was opened to Board and homeowner comments. No comments. Motion carried unanimously.

Mel Rasmussen introduced Capital Reserve request #10, Item F.

Don Hicks made a motion, seconded by, Anne Montgomery, to approve CW Bar/Grille – Steam Table -Asset #TBD, for the low bid from Southwest Restaurant Supply of $8,623.78, plus a 15% contingency for a total cost of $9,917.35.

The floor was opened to Board and homeowner comments. No comments. Motion carried unanimously.

Mel Rasmussen introduced Capital Reserve request #10, Item G.

Woody Neiman made a motion, seconded by, Anne Montgomery, to approve PV Restaurant – Steamer. (Steamer/Convection Oven) -Asset #1439, for the low bid from National Restaurant Supply of $12,250.20.

The floor was opened to Board and homeowner comments. No comments. Motion carried unanimously.

PV Gate Reserve Fund: None

Capital Improvement Fund Requests:

Mel Rasmussen introduced Capital Improvement request #12, Item A.

Anne Montgomery made a motion, seconded by Bill Greer, to approve the replacement of 70, ADA power-assist toilets at CW and PV for the low bid from Roto-Rooter of $31,248.29, plus a 10% contingency, for a total cost of $34,373.12.

The floor was opened to Board and homeowner comments. There was discussion regarding the following topics: Jim Miller explained the ADA toilets, explanation of warranties and whether or not these toilets will take care of the women’s restroom issue. No further discussion. Motion carried unanimously.

Mel Rasmussen introduced Capital Improvement request #12, Item B.

Don Hicks made a motion, seconded by Gay Zawatski, to approve the design and construction documents for the remodel of entry and restrooms as per the Option B plan of 4/12/17 in the Cottonwood Country Club building, for the bid from Association Contracted Architect, Archi-Cad Architects of $4,200.00.

The floor was opened to Board and homeowner comments. No comments. Motion carried

Mel Rasmussen introduced Capital Improvement request #12, Item C.

Anne Montgomery made a motion, seconded by Roger Beagle, to approve the design and construction documents for construction of a new cart storage addition, approximately 20’x35’ for the Cottonwood Maintenance building, for the bid from Association Contracted Architect, Archi-Cad Architects of $7,800.00.

The floor was opened to Board and homeowner comments. There was discussion confirming that this recommendation was for the design only. No further discussion. Motion carried unanimously.

Voluntary Contribution Fund: None

Per request from the audience, Mel Rasmussen explained the purpose of the Voluntary Contribution Fund to which homeowners can contribute and can go for a specific purpose if desired.

Old Business:

Mel Rasmussen introduced Old Business request #14, Item A.

Roger Beagle made a motion, seconded by Anne Montgomery, to adopt changes to the ACC Guidelines booklet, as recommended by the Architectural Compliance Committee.

The floor was opened to Board and homeowner comments. No comments. Motion carried

Mel Rasmussen introduced Old Business request #14, Item B.

Don Hicks made a motion to adopt changes to BP 7-50 Tennis Court Regulations, as recommended by the Recreation Committee. The motion failed due to lack of a second and the recommendation was not adopted.

Mel Rasmussen introduced Old Business request #14, Item C.

Don Hicks made a motion to adopt changes to BP 7-60 Pickleball Court Regulations, as recommended by the Recreation Committee. The motion failed due to lack of a second and the recommendation was not adopted.

Mel Rasmussen introduced Old Business request #14, Item D.

Roger Beagle made a motion, seconded by Anne Montgomery, to adopt changes to BP 10-07 SSAC Charter, as recommended by the Safety, Security & Access Committee.

The floor was opened to Board and homeowner comments. No comments. Motion carried

New Business:

Mel Rasmussen introduced New Business request #15, Item A.

Gay Zawatski made a motion, seconded by Anne Montgomery, to approve the appointment of Bud Jenssen to the Communications Committee.

The floor was opened to Board and homeowner comments. No comments. Motion carried unanimously.

Mel Rasmussen introduced New Business request #15, Item B.

Woody Neiman made a motion, seconded by Anne Montgomery, to adopt the following project to the 2017 Project List: CW Lounge Restroom Remodel and an automatic door to be installed from the lounge to the patio, as recommended by the Facilities and Grounds Committee.

The floor was opened to Board and homeowner comments. It was explained that the automatic door would be the door leading to the patio. No further discussion. Motion carried unanimously.

Mel Rasmussen introduced New Business request #16, Item C.

Roger Beagle made a motion, seconded by Anne Montgomery, to approve that The Five Lakes Fountain Project move forward with a vote to the entire SLHOA 2 Homeowners this fall as recommended by the Facilities and Grounds Committee.

The floor was opened to Board and homeowner comments. There was discussion regarding the timing of the vote may be this fall or winter, but no date has been determined. The Board asked the Election Committee and Facilities and Grounds to come up with a timeline.

No further discussion. Motion carried unanimously.

First Readings:

The Board of Directors unanimously agreed to place the following into First Readings for the month of June:

* Changes to BP 8-02A Facilities Use Regulations Other Amenities.

* Changes to BP 8-15 Food & Beverage Regulations, as recommended by the Food & Beverage Committee.

Homeowner Comments: None

The meeting adjourned at 4:43 p.m.

Upcoming events

All tickets for Cottonwood Palo Verde shows and events can be purchased at our Homeowner Services location.

Upcoming “TAD” Concerts

Tickets going on sale:

Thursday, August 10, for:

59th Street Bridge – Simon & Garfunkel, Tuesday, October 17

Thursday, August 31, for:

The Sedaka Legacy, Tuesday, November 3

Thursday, October 5, for:

A Tribute to Christmas, Tuesday, December 5

DJ Jamal – Summer $5 Dances

Another summer of great Saturday Night DJ Dances with Jamal is scheduled. Tickets are on sale, and still the cost is only $5. You can also order your meals at the bar and have them delivered and picked up at your table. Doors will open for food service and a no-host bar at 5:00 p.m. Dancing will run from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Here are the dates you need to get tickets for: July 15, August 19 and September 23. Hope to see you there.

Thursday, August 31 for:

Lion City 2 – Trunk Show

From now until October, Lion City 2 will have a Trunk Show in Cottonwood’s A-9 Phoenix Room from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. Bring a friend or neighbor and shop till you drop.

Kenny Hess

You’ve asked for it, so here it is – another Kenny Hess Concert. The date is set for September 13 in the San Tan Ballroom starting at 7:00 p.m. Tickets will only be $15 and go on sale Thursday, July 6. You’ll get a full range of songs from this extremely talented singer-songwriter.

Upcoming Food and Beverage Events

Fourth of July Steak Fry Buffet – Tuesday, July 4, in the San Tan Ballroom; $20

FREE Skin Cancer Screening – Starting again in October

Dr. Joseph Allgeier of Radiant Complexions Dermatology Clinic will be conducting a Free Skin Cancer Screening in Cottonwood’s Phoenix Room (A-9) from 8:00-11:00 a.m. on Wednesdays starting this fall (October 11). All Sun Lakers are invited. No appointment needed. The doctor will see you on a first-come basis.

FREE Exercise Equipment Classes

Personal Trainer Deryk Garmanian and his assistant/homeowner Brenda Waara will be instructing, at no cost, a Weight Room and Equipment Orientation Class at the Ladies Fitness Center from noon to 1:00 p.m., for both men and women (at this time) on the following Wednesdays: July 19, August 16, September 20, October 18, November 15 and December 20. Please sign up at Homeowner Services. If there are less than four students, Deryk will cancel the class and contact those who have signed up.

Healthwaves Lab Screenings and Testing

Healthwaves will be available for testing in Cottonwood’s Paint Room (A-7) from 8:00 a.m. until noon on Monday, July 10 and August 14.

Rover’s Rest Stop

Mark your calendars and tell all your friends that Rover’s Rest Stop’s Meet & Greet will be held on the second Saturday of each month. They will either be on the greenbelt in front of the Admin Office, on the greenbelt across from the Cottonwood Tennis Courts or in Cottonwood’s A-6 Dance Room from 9:00 a.m. until noon. Here’s a great chance for you to bring home an adorable new family member. For more information, call 480-600-2828 and, remember, a little dog will be there waiting desperately for a place to call home.

Bicycle Repair in Cottonwood will return this fall!

In the fall on Wednesdays, Two-Wheel Jones Bicycle Repair will be in Cottonwood’s east parking lot, next to the tennis courts, from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Upcoming Traveling Tours Through “Free Spirit”

To book any of these trips, call Free Spirit Vacation at 480-926-5547 or email sue@freespiritvacations.com. Please remind them that you are a Cottonwood Palo Verde homeowner. Event information flyers can be found at Cottonwood’s Homeowner Services or Cottonwood Library.

2017:

7/1-7/2 – Annual Hopi Festival in Flagstaff

7/7-7/15 – Alaska aboard the Ruby Princess

7/9 – Flagstaff Summer Picnic

7/17-7/19 – Camp Free Spirit

7/25-7/28 – Pageant of the Masters and Catalina

Message from the President

Mel Rasmussen

Welcome to the summer season. During this time of year, we take advantage of our reduced population to tackle certain projects. Currently, we are working on tennis courts No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4, replacing the base with post tension concrete. This work will eliminate the need to constantly repair the cracking that the courts have experienced in the past. These courts have been closed during the curing process. After curing, lighting and fencing will be added to complete the work. Another summer project is the leveling of multiple tee boxes on both Cottonwood and Palo Verde golf courses. We will also be remodeling the Cottonwood clubhouse restrooms and a restroom on the Cottonwood golf course. As you can see, our staff and managers are busy all year long.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank our Controller Brian Shaw and his staff for the job they do taking care of our finances. We recently completed the first quarter review of our budget, and we are right on schedule. To all our managers, staff and Steve Nolan, our GM, good job! Until next month, stay cool and be safe.