Joyce Spartonos

As more of us continue to get vaccinated, the Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation (SLJC) looks forward to the time we can once again gather together in person for our Friday night services. But for the present, SLJC will continue its services virtually, via YouTube. Look for us under the heading Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation.

This month’s service is scheduled for 7 p.m., on Friday, April 8, under the auspices of our wonderful Rabbi Irwin Wiener. He will be discussing Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day) and Lag Ba’Omer, which is basically the same as Earth Day. Rabbi Wiener will also include a Yizkor Service following the end of Passover. In addition, for the months of April, May, and June, Rabbi Wiener will conduct a Twilight Service on Zoom, on the fourth Friday of the month. For April, this service is scheduled for Friday, April 23, at 5:30 p.m.

SLJC looks forward to having you all join our virtual service. The entire community is always invited. Till next time, Shabbat Shalom!