Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation annual Card Party

Esther Spear, Publicity

It’s time to gather your friends to play mah jongg, bridge, canasta, Mexican train, hand and foot, Scrabble or any game of your choice at the Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation Sisterhood’s annual charity fundraiser on Monday, February 12, at Oakwood Country Club at 10:00 a.m. (Doors open at 9:00 a.m.).

You and your friends can enjoy a fun-filled day, complete with our newly-designed buffet lunch and our home-baked goods at our bake sale. Our signature gift baskets and raffles will be bigger and better than ever! Please limit lunch seating to groups of five and indicate what game your group will play. If you’re coming alone, we’ll match you with others playing your game to make new friends.

Please call Geri at 480-305-0123 or send your check for $30/person payable to SLJC Sisterhood, 24529 S. Lakeway Circle SW, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248. Reservations must be in by February 5. Proceeds go to local charities in Sun Lakes and Chandler.