Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation Summer Update

Joyce Spartonos

As of this writing, the Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation has not made a final decision as to when in-person services will begin but, for now, will continue with at least a streamed service for July.

Summer services are always abbreviated, beginning at 5:30 p.m. and generally lasting less than an hour. This will be the case for the service on Friday, July 10, and the service on Friday, August 14.

Whatever is decided by our esteemed Rabbi Irwin Wiener and the congregation board, it will be what they feel is in the best interests of all our members.

In the meantime, our wish is that you all stay safe and healthy.