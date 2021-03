Jerry Vance

We are still on hold with COVID-19; can’t believe it is almost one year. The Sun Lakes Tennis Club is still playing tennis though. Each Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday morning, you will find members playing at the courts. There are no meetings or tournaments to enjoy, but we have a good time with our members. Hopefully, when we get our shots, we can relax a bit. Mine was done on Jan. 31, 2021. If you want to become a member and be part of our exercise or parties, sign up at the tennis courts.