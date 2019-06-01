The Crystal Card Project has a busy summer ahead

Bobbie Reed

Sales and work sessions are continuing through the summer for The Crystal Card Project. So those of you who are here in Sun Lakes looking for activities, consider the options below to support this community effort.

Help make cards – June 19 and 26. No experience is necessary. There are lots of tasks to convert donated cards into beautiful new cards. And the cardmaking sessions are a fun activity, sharing the work with other volunteers. Work sessions will be held at Cottonwood in the Ceramics Room (A-8) on the third and fourth Wednesdays of each month from 12:30 to 3:00 p.m. Stop by for part of the time or the entire session. You can just show up. No advance noticeis necessary.

Donate cards. Donate used cards – entire cards so we have the inside message as well as the front. Donation bins are in each of the five Sun Lakes clubhouses. You can also bring donated cards to any work session or sales event.

Buy cards. Cards will be on sale Monday, June 10, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the lobby of the Renaissance and Wednesday, July 10, and Thursday, July 11, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Oakwood clubhouse Bradford Room.

Check our website, www.thecrystalcardproject.org, or our Facebook page for a full calendar of events as well as other information about this project which has raised over $27,000 to support programs at My Sister’s Place, a shelter for victims of domestic violence.